BASEBALL: Tigers go 2-2 after week off

After having a week off, Commerce head baseball coach Steve Cotrell said the team had a lot more “life” and “energy” when they resumed playing last Friday at Lakeview Academy.
But, he also believed it affected the team’s young hitters with not seeing live pitching.
“We stepped right back into seeing three really, really good pitchers Friday and Saturday,” Cotrell explained.
The Tigers split their four games back from a week away, defeating Lakeview (3-1) and Athens Academy (5-0). The Tigers lost to Towns County (10-4) and Athens Christian (11-2).
“Over these four games, the two games we won we had great pitching,” Cotrell said.
For the rest of this story, see the March 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
