BASEBALL: Thomas’ grand slam sparks Eagle win

While Cody Nix took care of Monroe Area on the mound in last Tuesday’s region opener (see page 1B for story), East Jackson's Austin Thomas was the difference maker at the plate with one swing of the bat.
Thomas crushed a fifth-inning grand slam that erased a 4-1 deficit in a 7-5 victory for the Eagles over the Purple Hurricanes on March 14 on the road.
Thomas finished with five RBIs.
He was hit during his first two times at bat but was able to inflict damage of his own in his third plate appearance.
“I watched the first pitch go by and then I just saw a perfect pitch and hit it,” he said.
For for the rest of this story, see the March 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
