Commerce man charged with kidnapping child

A Commerce man has been arrested with kidnapping after allegedly taking a child from school without permission.
Banks County deputies were dispatched to Golden Pantry in Homer at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in reference to a report of a possible kidnapping. After arrival, deputies were met by a female who stated that her and her fiancée, Dontavious Contrell Rucker, had recently separated and that she had refused to talk to him. She then showed deputies a text message that Rucker sent to her showing that he had her juvenile child. The female advised that Rucker had not been given permission to pick her 6-year-old up from school and advised that Rucker is not a legal guardian of her child. She did advise that she had forgotten to remove Rucker from the pickup permission list at the child’s school.
Details of Rucker’s vehicle were sent out to surrounding agencies along with the specifics on Rucker and the missing child. This was completed during the time that Banks County Investigators worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to activate an Amber Alert. Within an hour, with the assistance of Jefferson Police Department, deputies were successful in locating Rucker and the child at a residence within Jefferson.
The child was found to be unharmed and was returned to the mother.
Dontavious Contrell Rucker, 27, of Commerce, was arrested and transported to Banks County Detention Center where he has been charged with Kidnapping.
