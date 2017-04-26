Baseball: Tigers ready for playoffs

The Commerce High School baseball team made the Class A Public state tournament, despite dropping its final two games of the regular season against Athens Academy and Riverside Military Academy.
The Tigers (15-14) are seeded No. 19 and head to Johnson County this Friday for the first round of the state tournament. If the two teams split Friday’s doubleheader, the “if” game will be played Saturday to determine the best-of-three series.
The winner of the series will play at Lanier County in the Sweet 16.
Head coach Steve Cotrell hopes last week is behind his team as the playoffs approach.
He said the team is “anxious” to get back on the field, because last Thursday’s loss to Riverside “hit home” for them. He added his team is battle-tested when it comes to road games and has depth in the pitching department.
“I feel pretty good making a little bit of a run,” he said. “Once you make it to the Elite Eight, it’s all about who’s hot and who’s playing the best baseball.”
