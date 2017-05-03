Commerce woman arrested after almost striking jogger on sidewalk

Posted by
Alex Pace
in Public Safety
Wednesday, May 3. 2017
Comments (0)
A Commerce woman was charged last week after she almost struck a jogger who was on the sidewalk.
Hannah Jeanine Griffin, 25, 169 Lake Forest Drive, Commerce, faces charges of reckless driving, texting while driving and two counts of failure to maintain lane.
A witness told the Commerce Police Department that Griffin drove off the road and onto the shoulder on Hwy. 15. A jogger claimed she nearly hit him when she drove onto the sidewalk.
Two other witnesses were gardening in the traffic island on Washinton Street at Hwy. 15 when Griffin’s vehicle “plowed through the traffic island nearly hitting them and running over two street signs.”
Griffin told officers she was texting her husband because she was late for a birthday party.
See more arrests in the May 3 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.