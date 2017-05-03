Commerce water work to hit $1.1 million

Alex Pace
Wednesday, May 3. 2017
Improvements to water service in southern Commerce may cost the city less than originally expected.
The Commerce City Council is expected to vote May 15 on an $883,000 bid for the project, which is aimed to improve water pressure in the lower end of Commerce.
City manager James Wascher is recommending approval of a bid by UWS Inc.
The project was initially expected to total between $1.3-$1.5 million. Wascher estimates the actual cost will be a little lower, possibly around $1.1 million.
See more from Monday's meeting in the May 3 issue of The Jackson Herald.
