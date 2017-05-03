Commerce water work to hit $1.1 million

Improvements to water service in southern Commerce may cost the city less than originally expected.
The Commerce City Council is expected to vote May 15 on an $883,000 bid for the project, which is aimed to improve water pressure in the lower end of Commerce.
City manager James Wascher is recommending approval of a bid by UWS Inc.
The project was initially expected to total between $1.3-$1.5 million. Wascher estimates the actual cost will be a little lower, possibly around $1.1 million.
