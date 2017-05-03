Commerce leaders are looking ahead at potential projects for next year.
Mayor Clark Hill presented his State of the City address on Monday, two weeks before the council is set to get its first look at next year’s budget. After touting the city’s accomplishments from the past year, Hill gave an overview of possible upcoming projects.
Among those is an expansion to the code enforcement department. Over the past year, six dilapidated houses have been repaired after going through the court process for code violations. The city has also implemented a mobile home ordinance and created stricter building standards, which received some pushback when first proposed.
In the upcoming budget, the city may hire a new code enforcement officer to implement in-house commercial inspections.
The city also plans to begin work towards a new multipurpose field. Officials are in the process of getting a basic concept plan so it can narrow down its location options based on the size. That plan will cost $2,000.
Hill also discussed growth and improvements to the city’s utilities. Among those are continued expansion of the city’s gas services and fiber lines, along with a water enhancement project on the south side of the city to improve water pressure (see related story).
The city will also continue plans for a water/sewer line replacement in downtown. That will be a “big” and costly upgrade, Hill said.
See more from the State of the City address in the May 3 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Expanded code enforcement ‘on the horizon’ in Commerce
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)