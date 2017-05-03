By Alex Farrer
Calhoun Times
The Region 6-AAA champion Calhoun Lady Jackets kept their momentum rolling right into the playoffs with a shutout victory, scoring two goals within three minutes of each other, to beat visiting East Jackson 2-0 last Wednesday.
Calhoun (13-3) controlled possession throughout the game and dented the scoreboard in the 30th minute on a beautiful goal by Katie Macario off an assist from Mari Morales, who crossed the ball into the box right onto the foot of her teammate.
For the rest of this story see the May 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
GIRLS' SOCCER: Calhoun shuts out Lady Eagles in first round
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry