BOYS' SOCCER: East Jackson rally falls short at Calhoun

By Alex Farrer
Calhoun Times
The Calhoun boys’ soccer team built a 3-0 lead midway through the second half but then survived a late flurry by the visiting East Jackson to hold on for a 3-2 win last Wednesday to advance to the second round of the Class AAA State Tournament.
Calhoun (13-4-1) got a game-clinching, punch-out save from Eduardo Fajardo, one of his five on the night, on an East Jackson free kick from 30 yards away seconds before the final buzzer sounded.
For the rest of this story, see the May 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
