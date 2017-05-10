Civilians alert police of a DUI suspect

A Commerce man was charged last week with DUI on Highway 441 after two separate civilians stopped a Commerce Police Department officer to describe the vehicle and how it was driving.
Kenneth Welch, 54, 181 Bluebell Court, Commerce, faces charges of driving under the influence.
A car drove behind a police officer and turned its emergency flashers on to get the officers attention. The officer pulled over and the driver of the vehicle told police about a vehicle driving all over the road on Hwy. 441.
As the officer walked back to his vehicle, a Franklin County Ambulance pulled up beside him and described the same vehicle as coming within inches of rear-ending another vehicle.
Welch refused to take any tests telling officers that he would probably fail them and that he should not have been driving.
See more incidents in the May 10 issue of The Jackson Herald.
