Smith named CHS principal

Posted by
Alex Pace
in Top Stories
Wednesday, May 10. 2017
Comments (0)
The assistant principal at Commerce High School will be the new principal.
Will Smith will replace Donnie Drew, who has been principal at CHS for 34 years. Drew will end his tenure in mid-June.
In his new position, Smith will be the principal, athletic director and director of Career, Technical, Agricultural and Education programs.
While at his previous high school in Lakeland, Fla., Smith was the dean of students and athletic director from 2013 to 2016. That high school had 2,400 students and six assistant principals, Smith said. CHS has about 440 students this year and anticipates 470 to 480 for 2017-18, Smith said.
Before working in education, Smith was in private business. He worked for Florida Dealers Finance for 10 years and was the finance director.
He said after the finance company was sold, he decided he would do what he had wanted to do “originally,” teach and coach baseball.
Smith is working on a doctorate in educational leadership through American College of Education.
Read more about Smith in the May 10 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.