Commerce High School will host its Tigers Kids Soccer Camp June 5-8 from 9 a.m. to noon daily.
The camp is open for children ages 4-12 and costs $45 for city residents and $65 for non-residents.
Campers receive a T-shirt and a coaches’ assessment.
Organizers say the camp provides “top-notch soccer coaching in a fun and secure environment.”
For more information, call 706-335-3236.
Commerce High School hosting soccer camp June 5-8
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry