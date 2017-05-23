Commerce High School hosting soccer camp June 5-8

Commerce High School will host its Tigers Kids Soccer Camp June 5-8 from 9 a.m. to noon daily.

The camp is open for children ages 4-12 and costs $45 for city residents and $65 for non-residents.
Campers receive a T-shirt and a coaches’ assessment.
Organizers say the camp provides “top-notch soccer coaching in a fun and secure environment.”
For more information, call 706-335-3236.
