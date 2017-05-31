Commerce hosting backpack giveback

Posted by
Alex Pace
in Top Stories
Wednesday, May 31. 2017
Comments (0)
The end of the school year is here and the City of Commerce plans its first annual Commerce backpack giveback.
“Fill your bag with school supplies to help a child that is less fortunate,” leaders state. “Get your child involved and let them feel like they are doing something good for someone else.”
Participants can also take a picture of their children dropping off the bags and share it with the city for a chance to be featured on Facebook.com/CommerceBackpackGiveback.
Drop-off locations include:
•Trademark Medical Transport – 32 Pine Street, Commerce (across from the Commerce Post Office).
•Commerce City Hall – 27 Sycamore Street, Commerce.
•Candy Castle Christian Childcare – 370 Broad Street, Nicholson.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.