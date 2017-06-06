FOOTBALL: Eagles look to ramp up passing game in 7-on-7s

For a football team looking to put the ball in the air more than it did last year, the chance to throw the ball against opposing defenses this summer couldn’t arrive at a more opportune time.
East Jackson, under new coach Scott Wilkins, will compete at a 7-on-7 event at Athens Christian later this month (June 29) and are scheduled for an offseason training activity day on July 13 with Elbert County, Oconee County and Commerce, which will include 7-on-7 competition.
The team also holds intrasquad 7-on-7 competitions three days a week.
“It’s huge because you kind of get the feel for what you can do, and there’s no sense in getting to the season and try to do something that you’re not able to do,” said Wilkins, who served as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator last year before being promoted to head coach.
East Jackson has brought in a new offensive coordinator, Ricky Bustle, who helped Prince Avenue transition from a run-oriented Wing-T team to one that threw for over 2,000 yards.
For the rest of the story, see the June 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
