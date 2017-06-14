Man flees store with Rolex

A man fled from a Tanger Outlet store with a Rolex watch in hand last week.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to Kay Jewelers on reports of robbery. Two men reportedly came into the store claiming they were looking for a gift for their mother.
One of the men reportedly walked in and out of the store several times, saying their mom was in the Coach store. The other man later asked to see a Rolex watch, called the other man on the phone and asked him to come back inside, then took the watch and ran out the door. He fled across the parking lot out of sight.
Surveillance video at another store captured one of the suspects on tape.
An employee at a nearby store also may have seen the suspects run to an SUV and drive towards Ridgeway Church Road. The vehicle was reportedly driven by a woman.
