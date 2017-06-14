Commerce schools look at $13.5 million budget

The Commerce Board of Education voiced support for a tentative general fund budget of about $13.5 million for FY2017-18 Monday night, but final approval will come July 11.
The board must publish an outline of the budget and hold two public hearings before it can be approved. Finance Director Ann Stokey said the final hearing would be about 5:30 p.m. July 11. The board meets that night at 6 p.m.
Other funds will total a bit more than $3 million for a total budget of $16.5 million.
The general fund budget would generate about $400,000 more for the next year than the current year. Most of that addition would come from state money.
The proposed budget would spend nearly $180,000 from the school system’s reserves to meet expenses.
Stokey said Monday the district has reserves of about $2.6 million. She noted the expected reserves for the current year was estimated to be $2.24 million.
Stokey said if the reserve fund is near the current $2.6 million as of July 1, it would cover the $180,000 deficit the district is planning.
Of the revenue, the system will receive about $10.3 million from state funds, nearly $500,000 more than in the current year. The budget also includes $3.1 million in property taxes.
The budget includes a 2 percent pay increase for employees.
Stokey said the state would provide money for much of the increase.
See more in the June 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
