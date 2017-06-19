Bank robbery reported at Banks Crossing

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery Monday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m. that had occurred at Northeast Georgia Bank located at 30990 Highway 441, across from Walmart at Banks Crossing.
The suspect was described as a thin, white female in her early to mid-30’s with blonde hair. Witnesses stated that she stood at approximately 5’4, wearing a white T-shirt and brown shorts. She was observed with a black bandana on her head but removed after leaving the bank.
The female was in possession of a firearm.  As to if it was an actual shotgun or large pistol, it is not confirmed at the particular type.  The witnesses advised that the female partially presented the firearm in a bag to employees. 
She left the business on foot towards the Days Inn.
“Currently, there is a vehicle of interest that has been identified as a blue-grey Dodge Caravan with a New York license plate displayed on the front bumper,” Carissa McFaddin, BCSO OPS/PIO/Training. “The vehicle is believed to be between a 2006 and 2007 model.”
Banks County Sheriff’s Office has released the information to surrounding counties located off the I-85 corridor, which includes counties in South Carolina. Anyone who has information regarding the vehicle or suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact 9-1-1 immediately.
