Questions raised about former boys, girls club

Two men expressed objections to the upkeep, or lack thereof, to the former boys and girls club property in Commerce. Both noted it traditionally has been used by the black community as a gathering place.
Nathan Anderson, a member of the Commerce Board of Education, said the city is not unified.
“It’s not a race thing, it’s a community thing,” Anderson said. “Nobody cares and nobody’s trying.”
Anderson and Lamar Jackson complained about the condition of the grounds.
“What’s going on” with the site, Anderson asked.
City Manager James Wascher said city officials are aware of comments posted on Facebook. He said he had not responded because the city needed to check details about the property.
“I don’t think Facebook is a good medium for me to jump in there,” Wascher said.
Wascher said the school system owns the land, the city owns the building and the Boys & Girls Club owns playground equipment still there.
“We’ve got a lot of talking to do to find out what’s going on with that property,” Wascher said.
See the full story in the June 21 issue of The Jackson Herald.
