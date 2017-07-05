Two charged after shoplifting spree

Jackson County authorities arrested two men last week after a shoplifting spree at Tanger Outlet Center.
Dwight Christopher Gomas, 39, 501 Roberts Drive, Apt. 49, Riverdale, and Mario Edison Noel, 41, 611 Beach 68th Street, Queens, N.Y., face charges of theft by shoplifting.
The duo allegedly hit several stores at Tanger Outlet Center including Polo Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic, Guess, Express and Tommy Hilfiger.
A store employee reported the men after seeing them leave the store with bulges on their backs. In surveillance tape, they saw the men stuffing children’s clothing down the back of their pants.
The two men left the store, but later returned and the employee called the police.
Officers found the suspects’ vehicle, which contained merchandise from several stores totaling $1,200.
See more incidents and arrests in the July 5 issue of The Jackson Herald.
