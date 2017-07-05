BOYS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson takes to the road again

The East Jackson boys’ basketball program continues to be one of the most well-traveled programs around locally.
The Eagles again took part in three summer camps in three different states for the second straight year and will again make pilgrimages to Duke and the University of North Carolina this fall. A team flight for a tournament in Orlando, Fla., is also booked for the winter.
“Basketball can be used to allow these kids to see so much in this world,” coach David Akin said. “As always, that’s where my focus is.”
East Jackson’s out-of-state scrimmage tour this summer took the team to camps at the University of Alabama and Middle Tennessee State. The Eagles stayed in state for a camp at Mercer.
For the rest of this story, see the July 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
