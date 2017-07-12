Commerce city to pay more for tax collections

Commerce will pay about $10,000 more in 2018 for tax collections despite grumbling from city council members.
Council members briefly discussed the new payments for tax collections at its work session July 3. The council will consider the agreement at its July 17 meeting.
The council met for 16 minutes in its work session.
“It’s a one-pager, so, hopefully, it will go quickly,” City Manager James Wascher said to open the session.
Wascher said the city will pay 2 percent of its tax digest plus $1 per parcel that is billed.
He said the new arrangement will cost the city about $12,000 for the 2 percent and nearly $3,800 for the per parcel charge.
The city has been paying $1.50 per parcel billed, which totaled a bit more than $5,600.
“They haven’t been doing it since I’ve been here,” Wascher said about the county charging the cities more for tax collections.
He said the new arrangement is legal and is done routinely in other places in the state.
The change resulted when Jackson County schools complained about the discrepancy in charges to the county and city school systems last year.
Jackson County schools had been paying the higher fees and complained the Commerce and Jefferson school systems were not. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners agreed all entities would pay the same fees.
See the full story in the July 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
