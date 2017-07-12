Commerce school budget is $13.7 million

The Commerce Board of Education adopted its 2017-18 general operations budget of about $13.7 million Monday night.
The budget would use $179,854 in school reserves, but school officials have been saying for the past few months that reserves are better than they have been in years.
The budget projects a $2.2 million reserve at the end of FY 2018.
Two budget hearings were held. No one from the public attended either one.
The budget plans for $3.1 million in local taxes, about $50,000 more than the 2017 budget.
The school system expects to get about $10 million in state money.
The budget includes a 2-percent pay increase for employees. The system also expects to spend $1.6 million on health insurance for employees.
Other funds, including special revenue, capital projects and debt service, total about $3 million for a total school budget of $16.5 million. Most of that is for school nutrition, just a bit more than $1 million, and debt service, $1.3 million.
The bulk of the general fund goes to instruction and that is mostly for teacher salaries.
In addition to health insurance, maintenance and operations takes $1.3 million. Schools administration is budgeted for $783,000 and general administration is slated for $500,000. Pupil services will get $303,000 and transportation costs $300,000.
See the full story in the July 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
