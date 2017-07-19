Oxford building may get new marketing

Alex Pace
Wednesday, July 19. 2017
The Commerce City Council reacted favorably Monday to having a statewide preservation group market the Oxford building.
City Manager James Wascher said he plans to have a contract with the Georgia Trust Investment Group to market the Oxford building at the August council meeting.
Two representatives of the group spoke to the council in June.
Wascher said the group asked a price the city might want for the building.
The mayor and council members said the price is less important than the proposal for redevelopment.
“I wouldn’t be looking to get much out of the building if we could get some sort of quality project,” Mayor Clark Hill said.
He suggested a package deal with a developer for parking next to the Oxford building and behind the structure.
Wascher suggested the city would agree to a “sale” price that recovered whatever marketing costs the group suggests.
See the full story in the July 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
