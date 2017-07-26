Updated: Commerce woman reports strange activity

Alex Pace
Wednesday, July 26. 2017
A Commerce woman reported her juvenile daughter may be involved with some questionable people.
Commerce Police Department officers were called about reports of juvenile delinquent acts. A woman said her 17-year-old daughter leaves the house without permission and she recently found out she stays in the Atlanta area .
The girl reportedly stays with the family members of a man named “Pimp Daddy.” She also talks with two men on social media whose posts refer to criminal activity.
The girl reportedly denied that anyone is taking advantage of her. She said she works in clubs and makes money.
The daughter left with two other women later that day and officers placed a lookout on the vehicle and the runaway girl.
