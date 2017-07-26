Planners recommend annexing for metal recycling

Wednesday, July 26. 2017
The Commerce Planning Commission unanimously recommended Monday night annexing and rezoning property along Highway 441 and Allen Road for a metal recycling operation.
Mack Garrison, the property owner, requested rezoning five parcels of land as M-1 industrial, but he readily agreed to a suggestion to rezone three of the parcels M-1 and two that are closest to 441 as C-2 commercial.
Garrison said he plans to lease the property to Bryce Alewine, who operates the recycling. Alewine said his family has had a recycling business in Athens since 1969. The family still operates Athens Auto Wrecking.
The recommendation will go to the Commerce City Council at its Aug. 21 meeting.
The commission approved the rezoning and annexing of the property with several conditions, and it will operate under a special use permit.
See the full story in the July 26 issue of The Jackson Herald.
