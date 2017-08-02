Commerce has two new principals

Several administrative leaders at Commerce City School System are new to the job. All four principals have started with the city schools the past two years.
Two new principals, Susan Tolbert at Commerce Primary School and William Smith at Commerce High School, started over the summer.
The district’s other two principals, Cara Lindsey at Commerce Elementary School and Derrick Maxwell at Commerce Middle School, were new in their school in 2016.
All four came to Commerce from other systems. Smith was the assistant principal at the high school for a year.
See more in the Aug. 2 issue of The Jackson Herald.
