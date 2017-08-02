Commerce may get new industry

Jackson County is negotiating potential economic incentives with an industry that would be at a site in Commerce.
The Jackson County Industrial Development Authority met in a closed session for about 50 minutes Friday to discuss the potential industry.
Jim Shaw, the head of economic development for Jackson County, reluctantly confirmed the subject of the meeting.
Shaw declined to talk about number of employees, capital investment or specific site for the company because, he said, until leases are signed nothing is final.
He did say he expects the negotiations to be a relatively quick process. Shaw said he would send the company a letter offering the county’s position. The company would have about 30 days to respond.
Shaw said the potential industry would be “a good deal” for the county and a “major” development. Capital investment is expected to be in the tens of millions if the company locates in Commerce.
See more in the Aug. 2 issue of The Jackson Herald.
