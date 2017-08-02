SOFTBALL: Tigers aim to rebound from 3-win season

Last season was not a memorable one for the Commerce High School softball team.
A young team experienced its growing pains throughout the season, finishing 3-20 for the year and going 3-9 in Region 8-A. But, the team went 2-2 over its final four games of the season, defeating Towns County and Providence Christian Academy.
And, 2017 is a new season, and for second-year head coach C.J. Wilkes, the message for her squad is simple, stay positive.
“I noticed the girls have good attitudes,” she said. “They’re optimistic as well and they see that we’re improving.
“I always tell them, ‘This is a game of you can’t go down in the middle of the game. You’ve got to stay strong. Let’s be as optimistic as possible and stay up. Keep our energy high.’ Good things will come if we do the little things right. We have our fundamentals down. That’s what we’ve been focusing on a lot over the summer. If we can just get the basic fundamentals (then) those little things are going to turn into big things on the field.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 2 edition of The Jackson Herald.
