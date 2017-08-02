VOLLEYBALL: East Jackson set to start season under new coach

Last season, the East Jackson volleyball team made history by making it to the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs.
Fast-forward to the coming season and the Lady Eagles could find themselves in the same position or possibly going further into the playoffs under new head coach Kortney Kurtz.
Kurtz, along with new assistant coach Milan Juliano, wanted to “transfer” their love of the sport to the team by working “with” and “next” to the players. The two implemented a new conditioning program before summer workouts began, which Kurtz and Juliano “value” strength and conditioning in order for the team to play to the best of its ability.
“When the girls are in shape, they do not have to worry about losing their breath, or not being strong enough to jump or serve,” Kurtz said.
“We will be strong enough, so then we can focus on strategy during game time.”
The two are also asking the team to do more reflecting during different parts of practice. They are also implementing more team-bonding activities.
“As coaches we strongly believe that without creating a unified program, we are nothing,” Kurtz explained. “As a program we have to understand who each girl is, what their goals are in life, what they enjoy doing, and how we can communicate with each other in order to play a game in which we depend on each other.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 2 edition of The Jackson Herald.
