Enrollment up for first day of school across county

More students walked the hallways of Jackson County’s schools on the first day back for the 2017-18 school year.
Enrollment is up at Jefferson and Commerce city school systems, along with the Jackson County School System.
Commerce enrollment is up 106 students, while Jefferson is up 99. The Jackson County School System is up by 397.
Enrollment is up at every school in the Commerce and Jefferson city school systems, but it was a unique year for the Jackson County School System.
Benton Elementary School closed and its students were transferred to East Jackson Elementary School and South Jackson Elementary School.
In addition to Benton, East Jackson Middle School also saw a drop in enrollment after East Jackson Comprehensive High School was formally approved as an 8-12 school this year. That change contributed to the large enrollment changes at both EJCHS and EJMS.
See enrollment numbers by school in the Aug. 9 issue of The Jackson Herald.
