The Commerce City Council would very slightly increase the property tax rate if it takes the recommendation of City Manager James Wascher.
Wascher explained the city’s tax digest at Monday’s work session and said the “rollback” rate, that level which would generate the same revenue as the current millage rate.
The rollback rate is 4.035 mills, which is .015 higher than the current 4.02 mills. Wascher said he would recommend the slight increase to help offset, for example, the city’s increased costs for the collection of property taxes.
The city will pay more during 2017 for its tax collection. It just approved a three-year agreement which will require a payment of two percent of the taxes collected plus $1 per tax parcel.
The council also will consider a salary increase for city employees, deeding the Oxford building to the Downtown Development Authority and potential streets for repaving at its meeting Aug. 21.
See the full story in the Aug. 9 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce employees may get raise
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)