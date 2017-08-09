Preseason game provides Eagles a chance to build momentum

East Jackson’s scrimmage win last year over Social Circle helped jump start a 4-6 season for the Eagle program, its best showing since 2009.
Fast forward one year, and the Eagles again hope this game can serve as a springboard for better things to come.
“We came back to win last year in the scrimmage against Social Circle,” said first-year coach Scott Wilkins, who served as offensive coordinator last year before being promoted to head coach this year. “I think our guys looked at each other and then looked at themselves in the mirror and said ‘hey, we can be pretty good.”
East Jackson will scrimmage Social Circle on the road Friday at 7 p.m. Wilkins, who took the Eagle head-coaching post after former coach Christian Hunnicutt left for Grayson, said this scrimmage game will have similar importance to last year’s.
“It’s going to be real important for us because we are building,” Wilkins said.
For the rest of the story, see the Aug. 9 edition of The Jackson Herald.
