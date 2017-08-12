East Jackson struggled to muster any offensive success in the first half of its scrimmage at Social Circle and had no chance for redemption second half because the second half never arrived.
The game was called at halftime following inclement weather and lightning, giving Social Circle an abbreviated 10-0 win over the Eagles.
Missing skill several players due to injury, East Jackson’s seven first-half possessions yielded no first downs and just one pass completion.
“We’ve got to do a better job of controlling the line of scrimmage because those people weren’t hurt and we had some problems with that,” East Jackson coach Scott Wilkins said.
With sophomore quarterback Hunter Hardwick injured, East Jackson turned to freshman Gregg Huggs and later sophomore Caleb Adair, who started the game at running back.
“I thought we did a good job with our pass protection, but we were not able to throw the ball very effectively and that’s with two guys that have never played quarterback before,” Wilkins said.
The Eagles were also unable to generate any rushing attack with just three runs of five yards or more.
“I was disappointed that we weren’t able to run the ball better,” Wilkins said. “That is going to be something that we’ve got to address and we’ve got to clean up.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Eagles looking for offensive improvement following scrimmage
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry