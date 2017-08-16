In the team’s first live-game action of the 2017 season, the Commerce Tigers put together a 28-7 scrimmage win over Class 4A’s Madison County last Friday.
If you ask head coach Michael Brown, there were “bright spots” to the night, but the “biggest thing” the game gave he and the coaches was a chance to see the Tigers on film and evaluate what issues there are.
“There’s a lot,” Brown said. “But, it gives us a chance to get that on film and come back this week and really spend some time trying to get things ironed out correctly that we didn’t do very well on Friday.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Tigers learn from scrimmage victory
