The defending champs started the 2017 season where they left off last October, winning going away.
The East Jackson Lady Eagles defeated Athens Christian 10-1 last Thursday at home.
In the win, East Jackson surrendered the lone run in the fourth inning; however, the lead was 10-0 at the time. The game ended after the top of the fifth.
The Lady Eagles recorded 10 hits (eight singles, two doubles) and scored three, six and one run, respectively, in the first three innings. Lauren Barrett, Mattie Brooks and Kate Woodall scored two runs apiece. Mary Hollis, Lindsey Little, Gracie Wilber and Morgan Marr scored one run apiece.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SOFTBALL: Defending champs open with win
