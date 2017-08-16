SOFTBALL: Tigers open with pair of losses

The Commerce High School softball team got off to a slow start to the 2017 season, dropping their first two games of the year on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers fell to North Gwinnett (14-2) and Forsyth Central (20-2).
Maggie Blackmon, Emma Davis and Teresa Dixon had the Lady Tigers’ three hits vs. North Gwinnett. Blackmon and Dixon had one RBI apiece. Dixon, along with Harlee Ingram, were the two runs who scored.
The Lady Tigers’ runs came in the top of the fourth.
Dixon and Alishia Webb recorded two strikeouts on the mound.
In the second game vs. Forsyth Central, Commerce watched Forsyth Central jump out to a 6-0 lead after two innings. Commerce cut the deficit to four runs in the top of the third; however, Forsyth added 10 runs in the bottom of the third and four in the fourth inning.
