The Kortney Kurtz Era of East Jackson volleyball got off to a great start in the team’s first three matches of the young 2017 season.
After a second-round exit in the state playoffs ended the 2016 season, the Lady Eagles came out on fire to start this season, sweeping Bethlehem Christian (25-8, 25-15) and Clarke Central (25-16, 25-19) on opening night. The Lady Eagles then swept past Westminster Christian Academy (27-25, 25-14 and 25-10) last Thursday.
Kurtz said the team came out a little “jittery” and “nervous” on opening night.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
VOLLEYBALL: EJCHS starts 3-0 under new coach
