Hebron Christian Academy spoiled East Jackson’s season opener with some major ground warfare.
The Lions’ Chandler Lewis ran for 249 yards and four touchdowns and quarterback Troy Allen added touchdown runs of 52 and 65 yards as Hebron (1-0) rolled past East Jackson 48-22 on Friday in Commerce.
“We’ve got to do a better job of fitting on defense,” said East Jackson coach Scott Wilkins, who was making his Eagle head-coaching debut. “Where they ran, there was supposed to be someone, and we didn’t have them there. You go back and look at the film and you make the corrections.”
The Lions built a 48-7 lead after three quarters before East Jackson quarterback Gregg Huggs threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes.
“I thought we played hard,” Wilkins said of the loss. “I didn’t think we played smart.”
Hebron finished with 434 yards rushing with Allen adding 178 yards on just seven carries.
Huggs, a freshman pressed into service due to an injury to sophomore quarterback Hunter Hardwick, provided some offensive spark for the Eagles, going 12-of-28 through the air for 221 yards and three touchdown passes. That included an 80-yard strike to Xavier Clark which gave East Jackson a brief 7-6 lead over Hebron in the first quarter.
The Lions then reeled off the next 42 points.
With the game out of reach, Huggs connected with Kentay Rakestraw for an 11-yard touchdown pass with just under six minutes remaining and then lobbed a four-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Haley with one second left.
Huggs made plays in the running game as well, running for 69 yards on
13 carries.
“Greg is a freshman quarterback that’s going to get better,” Wilkins said. “At times, he made some really nice plays. But he’ll be the first to tell you we left a few out there … He’s a ninth grader and you don’t like to play a lot of ninth graders. But a (being) quarterback, it’s tough, and what we do is not to take the snap and hand off. He’s got to make some decisions.”
The Eagles finished with 125 yards rushing on 34 carries, though much of that came in the second half.
East Jackson travels to Lakeview Academy next week. Wilkins said his team must cut out the mistakes.
“We’re not good enough to beat two teams on one night,” he said. “We can’t beat East Jackson and whoever we’re playing. There aren’t many teams that can.”