Commerce approves pay raise

Commerce city employees will get an across-the-board raise of 2.5 percent.
The Commerce City Council unanimously passed the budget amendment that will fund the increase.
It will cost the city about $98,000 in the fiscal year 2018 budget.
The council also passed a second amendment that will provide more than $48,000 that will pay for merit-based raises. That would be an additional 1.5 percent in raises, but it is not directed to specific people or in specific amounts.
City council members said the merit-based raises should be part of an annual review by department heads in city government.
City Manager James Wascher told council during the budget discussions that he thought the city would have a surplus that could be used for pay increases. The council has done the same thing for the past two years.
Wascher told council at its work session earlier in August that the city had about $200,000 that could be directed to raises.
A third budget amendment was for a federal grant that will help pay for a new fire truck. That grant is for $295,239.
The city council also will vote on the 2017 millage rate at its September meeting. It will be the current rate of 4.02 mills.
Wascher said under state law the city could vote for a very slight increase, to 4.03 mills, but it would provide only about $2,500 more in revenue.
Wascher also told council he would go ahead and send letters to residents of the Belmont and Williford streets area about installing a stop sign at that intersection on Belmont.
Mike Morrison, who lives on Belmont, told council he recently went through the intersection on Williford and a boy on a skateboard came through from Belmont.
He nearly hit the boy, Morrison said.
“It rocked me to the core,” he said. “It was so close that if I’d been in my full-sized truck I don’t think I could have gotten stopped.”
Council member Donald Wilson had raised that question at the work session. Other council members agreed the intersection needed something.
Morrison said Belmont is downhill there. He said additional homes, 13 this year, in the subdivision have increased the traffic.
Kids riding on skateboards are a traffic hazard, council members said at the last meeting. Morrison said the boy he nearly hit was “surfing,” lying down on the skateboard.
