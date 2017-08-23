Updated: Commerce council members face opposition

Alex Pace
Wednesday, August 23. 2017
All three Commerce City Council seats on the November ballot will be contested, but neither of the two board of education seats will be a race.

Terry Minish qualified to run against Mayor Pro Tem Keith Burchett before the deadline Wednesday afternoon.

Council members Archie Chaney and Donald Wilson already had drawn opponents.

Eric Gatheright will take on Chaney in Ward I, and Darren Owensby, a former council member, again will be Wilson’s opponent.

The two BOE members, Nathan Anderson in Dist. 1 and Kyle Moore in Dist. 2, will not have opposition.

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting will be Monday-Friday, Oct. 16-Nov. 3, at election registration office, 441 Gordon Street, Jefferson. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

