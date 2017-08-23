East Jackson was attacked on the ground last week against Hebron and will have to defend a formidable air attack this week.
The Eagles (0-1) will travel to Class A Lakeview Academy this week to face the Lions and talented 6-foot-5 quarterback Alec Bornhorst.
“The kid can play,” Wilkins said. “He’s an accomplished passer, and he knows where he’s going with the football ball and he does a great job of going there with it.”
Wilkins also believes Bornhorst is worthy of the attention of college coaches.
“If he’s not being recruited, somebody is missing the boat,” said Wilkins, who has heard that Bornhorst has a few mid-major offers.
Other than what East Jackson coaches know about Bornhorst, Lakeview Academy remains somewhat a mystery. The Gainesville private school did not play last week, so the only film Eagle coaches have viewed came from a scrimmage. Since coaches sometimes choose not to show their full playbook in scrimmages, scrimmage film can be deceiving.
Wilkins does know that the Lions, like the Eagles, have gone to a spread passing attack and said the Lions will be sound in whatever they do.
“They’re going to be well-coached,” he said. “Coach (Matthew) Gruhn does a great job with those guys.”
FOOTBALL: Eagles hope to slow Lakeview quarterback
