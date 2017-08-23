East Jackson enters the post-Kennedy era this fall as it moves on from two of the most decorated runners in school history.
The Eagles won the school’s first cross country title last year with Chase and Chandler Kennedy’s low times leading the way. Chase left East Jackson as a three-time state champion, while Chandler was a two-time runner-up.
But now, East Jackson must find a way to stay toward the front of the pack without that tandem.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” said hall of fame coach Tomy Sitton. “That’s one of the challenges throughout your coaching cycle. You’re going to have kids for three or four years and then another group comes along. So we’ll miss them.”
The cupboard isn’t bare, however. Shane Shelafoe is the second-ranked returning runner in Class AAA from 2016 after posting eight times in the 16s.
“He’s pretty fired up,” Sitton said. “I think he’s a much stronger runner than he was last year. He’s working really hard.”
Sobe Strong, whose PR is 17:49.47, also returns.
“He’s improved quite a bit and right now is a solid No. 1 or 2,” Sitton said.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 23 edition of The Jackson Herald.
CROSS COUNTRY: Eagles rebuilding after state championship run
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry