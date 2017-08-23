FOOTBALL: Plenty of unknowns await Tigers in opener

Last season, the Commerce High School football team opened the season with a 43-0 drubbing over the Banks County Leopards.
But, head coach Michael Brown says it’s “very dangerous” to look back at last year’s result.
“We’re an entirely different football team,” Brown said. “We’re very, very young on offense and we’re still trying to establish an identity, not only offensively but as a team.
“So, with us, going into the first game, there’s a lot of things that can happen. There’s a lot of first-game jitters that may or may not be a part of a story of the game. You just don’t know.”
The Tigers (0-0) head to Homer to take on Banks County (0-1) and open the regular season. The Tigers lead the all-time series 29-2. The last time the Tigers lost to the Leopards: 1992.
“They’ve (Banks County) had a chance to play a game, so they’re a little more comfortable with what they have and what they’re able to do,” Brown said. “It’s going to be a four-quarter game. I think the team that can execute and hold onto the ball and last through those four quarters is going to have a chance to win it at the end.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 23 edition of The Jackson Herald.
