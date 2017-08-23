Before the season started, East Jackson head softball coach Donnie Byrom said the girls returning from the 2016 state championship team know how to win.
Through the first three games of the 2017 season, the players are proving their head coach right as the Lady Eagles added two more wins in the last week to start the season 3-0. The Lady Eagles defeated Prince Avenue Christian 15-8 on Monday and East Hall 10-4 last Wednesday.
The Lady Eagles’ offense has scored 35 runs through three games. Byrom also said success goes to “key defensive plays” when the team has needed them most.
“While I enjoy watching us score, I know as the season progresses good teams have to win lower-scoring games,” Byrom said. “We will continue to work to get better on defense, be solid up the middle and focus on error-free softball.
“In our only game this summer we scored 18 (runs), but we all know a great pitcher will shut down an offense. I was pleased (Monday) that we also executed bunts well and didn’t miss a sign. As long as we stay focused and mentally and physically tough, I know this team understands how to win and expects to win.”
