Last season, the Commerce High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams put together strong seasons.
The culmination of their seasons came in Carrollton at the Class A Public state championship race. The girls finished second overall in state. The boys finished sixth.
With the 2017 season upon both teams, head coach Mark Hale says both teams are very “excited” about what lies ahead. And both teams are bigger than last year’s.
“There have been some runners on both teams that came into the year ready to roll,” Hale stated.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 23 edition of The Jackson Herald.
CROSS COUNTRY: Expectations high for Tiger runners
