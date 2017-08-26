East Jackson couldn’t tackle, block or cover. That was head coach Scott Wilkins’ assessment of what went wrong for the Eagles Friday night against Lakeview Academy.
East Jackson fell behind 42-0 in the fourth quarter before scoring a pair of touchdown against the Lions backup players. The final score was 42-13.
“We just have to do a better job doing the things a football team has to do in order to be successful,” Wilkins said. “Football is not a complicated game. We were out-blocked, out-tackled. They covered better than we did. Those are things we have to keep working on.”
The game was ugly from the very beginning. After East Jackson went three-and-out to open the game, Lakeview marched 79 yards downfield to score the game’s opening touchdown with a 25-yard touchdown strike.
Lakeview scored once more in the first quarter with a run up the gut from 25 yards out. The offense increased the margin once more early in the second quarter with a run from a yard away.
The Lions’ defense joined in on the scoring just 30 seconds later with a 33-yard interception return for. At that point, East Jackson trailed 28-0.
But the Eagles finally found some offense midway through the second quarter and moved the ball all the way down to Lakeview’s 5-yard line. However, Caleb Adair fumbled the ball back to the Lions who then went on a 95-yard scoring drive which they concluded with a 20-yard run from their quarterback. That gave Lakeview a 35-0 halftime lead.
“We played in spurts,” Wilkins said. “There were times when I though our energy was good and there were times when I thought our energy wasn’t really good. Consistency is something that’s difficult for a young team.”
The Lions added another touchdown in the third quarter before taking their starters out of the game. East Jackson took advantage with a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. First was a 77-yard touchdown catch and run by Marcus Wingfield. After that, Kobe Haley caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Greg Huggs.
“We had those plays earlier and we dropped them, so if you don’t drop them and we add two or three more in there, well it looks a little bit better,” Wilkins said. “If we get a couple more stops defensively, who knows how this game could have been. We had our moments but we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities when they presented themselves.”
East Jackson has next Friday night off. The Eagles will host Oglethorpe County of Region 8-AA on Sept. 8.
