SOFTBALL: Tigers continue turnaround

The resurgent 2017 campaign for the Commerce Lady Tiger softball team doesn’t look to have an end in sight.
The Lady Tigers are 8-2 in 2017 including 3-0 in Region 8-A. Two of the region wins came last week as Commerce defeated Athens Christian (12-2) and Providence Christian Academy (14-1). The Lady Tigers also defeated Rabun County (12-5) last week.
“I think we’re definitely playing well together, we’re meshing,” head coach C.J. Wilkes said in contrast to last season, “and we’re just hitting the ball hard. That really makes a difference.”
In six of the team’s eight wins, the Lady Tiger offense has eclipsed the double-digit mark, scoring runs of 14, 14, 10, 12, 12 and 14, respectively.
“I hate to always underestimate, but starting off the season, we played two summer games,” Wilkes said. “I thought, if anything, it would take us a while to get together and gel, but they (the players) hit it off quick. “Considering (two) summer games, that’s surprising. So, I’m not underestimating the team. They work hard. They’re scrappy. They’re going to make something happen.”
