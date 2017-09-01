Commerce survives road test at Hebron

Earlier this week, head coach Michael Brown said it was going to be a “tough” week preparing the Commerce Tigers for the Hebron Christian Academy Lions.
After Friday night’s result, Brown called the team’s 29-26 win a “four-quarter battle.”
With the score at 29-26, the Tigers (2-0, 1-0 Region 8-A) turned the ball over via an interception. The Lions managed to get to the 15-yard line but a third-down fumble, which the Tigers recovered, secured the team’s second win to start the season.
“They (Hebron) were giving us some stuff that they hadn’t shown on film, which once we saw what they were doing, we just had to change up a scheme or two and find a way to attack them in their weak points,” Brown said after the win.
The game was scoreless after the first quarter, and halftime the Lions led 12-10.
“To be quite honest, they were just outplaying us there for a lot of the game,” Brown said. “Their kids, they really had them ready to play.
“For whatever reason, our kids weren’t quite at their best tonight. That’s my fault. I’ve got to really take a look at what we’re doing during the week and even what I’m saying to the kids during the week to get them ready. Tonight for whatever reason, we just didn’t play our best.”
Brown said the interception late in the game was a “bad call” on his part.
“I put Nate (Ray) in a bad situation,” Brown explained. “He did exactly what we asked him to do. Again, it was a really dumb call on my part and it almost cost us.”
Trailing at halftime, Brown said he told the team at halftime to not “panic,” because it was a close game.
“We just told our kids to keep playing hard and good things are going to happen and they did, fortunately for us,” he added.
Dylan Deaton got the Tigers on the board first in the game, rushing for a touchdown with 10:27 left in the second quarter for a 7-0 lead. Thirteen seconds later, the Lions responded with a 69-yard scamper. A missed point-after attempt kept the Tigers ahead 7-6.
The Tigers increased the lead to 10-6 with 4:15 left in the first half when Eryck Diaz connected on a field goal. The Lions snagged the lead before halftime their second touchdown of the quarter.
The Tigers scored 12-unanswered points in the third quarter to carry a 22-12 lead into the fourth. Deaton scored both Commerce touchdowns in the quarter.
An early Hebron score cut the lead to 22-19, but an Easley Smith touchdown with 2:44 left in the game bumped the lead back to 10 points, 29-19.
Hebron rebounded quickly, scoring in under 30 seconds to cut the deficit back to three points and intercepting Ray’s pass with two minutes. The Lions’ fumble inside the red zone ended the game.
“It was nail-biter,” Brown explained. “You look back on it and we’re up by 10 late in the fourth quarter, it shouldn’t have been at that point, but it was.
“We’ll grow from it, learn from it and move on.”
Commerce survives road test at Hebron
