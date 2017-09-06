“We need to find more academic time in our instructional day,” Derrick Maxwell, principal at Commerce Middle School, said to Superintendent Joy Tolbert as he looked for ways to provide additional support for students, particularly in math.
Tolbert’s response was, “If you’re willing to take that on,” go to it.
Considerable time and effort later Maxwell said the city schools have new bus routes and students have an additional 50 minutes of time they can get help in a subject, or pursue an elective.
School hours are the same – 7:45 to 2:45 for elementary and primary students and 7:35 to 3:05 for middle and high school students.
“My kids are getting here at the same time and leaving at the same time and have an extra Connections class,” Maxwell said Friday.
He explained students had gotten to school about 6:50 a.m. and about 7:35 a.m. Now the students arrive between 6:50 and 7:05 a.m., have breakfast and start the academic day.
Tolbert and Maxwell said students at elementary grades would get nearly twice as much time on academic subjects, such as math, as at the middle school.
See the full story in the Sept. 6 issue of The Jackson Herald.
CMS students get more time for ‘support’ with bus changes
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)