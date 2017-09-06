Commerce gets $1 million grant for Diana Food project

Commerce got a boost last week when it was notified it will receive a $1 million grant to help pay for a pre-treatment sewage facility at Diana Foods in Banks Crossing Business Park.
The Economic Development Administration awarded the grant to the city.
The low bid on the pre-treatment facility was $1.6 million more than a loan the city received to pay for the cost.
The city has a loan of $5.35 million from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority to help pay for the construction. The EDA grant will help with the cost.
Commerce City Manager James Wascher said he did not expect to approve a construction contract for the plant at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
“We’re still going to have to change some things” on the plant specifications to reduce costs, Wascher said.
He said the city faces a balancing act in getting technology into the plant and in meeting the company’s schedule.
Wascher said some of the parts for the pre-treatment plant have “a long lead time” for production and delivery.
Diana Food has said it wants to begin testing the new facility in June. The company expects to be in full production by August or September 2018.
The city manager said city officials expected to meet with Diana Food representatives most of the day Tuesday.
Wascher said last week he anticipates making recommendations for changes in the specifications to the pre-treatment facility that would lower the cost.
